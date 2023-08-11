UCLA football just picked up a huge commitment from four-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer. One of the best parts of recruits announcing where they're going to be attending college is seeing the way they make the announcement. Some go with a simple social media post, some do a live commitment from their home or high schools, and others, like Gilmer's for UCLA, get very creative with it.

Kwazi Gilmer took to Instagram for his commitment and posted one of the best announcement videos that you'll ever see, recreating LeBron James' iconic Nike swimming pool commercial. The video displayed all of Gilmer's top teams and ended with him swimming toward a UCLA football logo. Great commitment.

Commitment post aside, this was a huge pickup for the Bruins who have been struggling on the 2024 recruiting trail. Gilmer isn't going too far from home as he is from Chatsworth, California and currently attends Sierra Canyon High School, which is where LeBron James' son Bronny James goes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gilmer is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports and is the #196 overall player in the 2024 class. He is the #30 WR and the #19 player in the state of California. With his commitment, the 2o24 UCLA recruiting class is now ranked #50 in the country. They certainly still have some work to do if they want to compete with the rest of the conference in recruiting.

The Bruins 2024 class currently ranks 14th out of 18 in the Big Ten with only Michigan State football, Washington football, Indiana football and Northwestern football behind UCLA. Gilmer is a great addition to the class, but there is still work to do for the Bruins.