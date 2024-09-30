Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is beginning his 22nd season in the NBA. James was the first overall choice in the 2003 NBA Draft and has been nothing but successful since coming into the league, putting himself in the GOAT conversation alongside Michael Jordan.

Even in the 2023-2024 season, LeBron looked nothing short of spectacular in his 21st campaign in the NBA. Before that, he was a star in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Arkon, Ohio. Now, ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA campaign, LeBron's high school jersey has smashed a new record and was sold for a whopping $1.3 million, per Bob D'Angelo of Sports Collectors Daily. The jersey that was sold was the one LeBron wore on the Sports Illustrated cover that read “Chosen One.”

‘The jersey worn by LeBron James as a prep star for the famous Sports Illustrated “Chosen One” cover shoot continues to grow in stature among collectors — and in value. Julien’s Auctions announced that the jersey, worn by James in 2002 when he played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio, sold for a record $1.3 million during the auction house’s “Legends in Motion” sale on Sept. 28. The winning bid at the Hong Kong sale set a record for a high school basketball jersey sold at auction.'

The buyer has not been identified, and the lofty price comes with a buyer's fee of 27% and an online fee of 3%.

The jersey previously sold for $192,000 in October of 2019 and then $512,000 a couple of years later.

Now, it goes for over $1 million dollars in an impressive haul.

“This storied jersey represents the pivotal moment of LeBron’s ascension to basketball royalty,” David Goodman, the CEO of Julian’s Auction, said in a statement.

The Lakers season begins on October October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves as his son, Bronny, will suit up alongside him.