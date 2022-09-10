LeBron James’ hilarious reaction to Mike Tomlin gifting Steelers with Black Air Forces

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finishing up their preparations for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, so head coach Mike Tomlin decided to get everyone on his team a gift before the season begins. It drew some attention on social media, and got quite the reaction from Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James.

Tomlin decided to give each of his players a new pair of shoes. Many players were humored to find that the shoes Tomlin gave them were Black Air Forces, which have become something of a joke in the shoe world. While Air Forces are one of Nike’s most popular shoe brands, their all black colorway has become a meme of sorts for their interesting appearance, and Tomlin capitalized on the joke right ahead of the season.

This drew a response on Twitter from James, who appears to have also found great humor in the joke himself. James got a kick out of Tomlin’s act of kindness, and praised the longtime Steelers head coach’s humor ahead of their Week 1 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣!!!! Coach Tomlin hilarious for that https://t.co/vTAjRMNj7i — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2022

While the Steelers players may be unhappy with Tomlin’s shoe selection, it’s the thought that counts. Tomlin understands the rigors of a full NFL season, so he took a chance to have a light moment with his team before the season gets underway.

LeBron James understands more than anyone the rigors of a full season as a professional athlete considering he’s been playing in the NBA for nearly 20 years now. It’s certainly a funny joke from Tomlin right ahead of their season, but now their attention will be turned to beating the Bengals in their first game of the season tomorrow.