LeBron James hilariously offers Ohio State football his help amid injury woes

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is preparing for training camp to begin next week, but he couldn’t help but take notice of his beloved Ohio State football dealing with a flurry of injuries ahead of their Big 10 opener against Wisconsin on Saturday.

That raised the question, can Bron actually play a college sport that isn’t basketball? Although he’s likely not being totally serious, it’s hilarious anyway:

Do I have college eligibility if I went to play another sport besides basketball? How does that rule work? — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2022

Many believe LeBron James could’ve become a football player if he wanted. With his massive frame, the Lakers veteran was already shining on the gridiron in high school before strictly shifting his focus to basketball.

The Buckeyes listed a total of 10 players unavailable for the Badgers matchup, including star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He’s still battling a hamstring injury that he suffered in the season opener. The youngster returned last week and played limited snaps but it appears he may have tweaked it again during practice.

Although The King didn’t flat out say Ohio State in his tweet, it’s well known he supports them. After all, he’s from Akron and has attended many Buckeyes games over the years, most recently making an appearance at the 2022 opener against Notre Dame. LeBron even gifted the entire team with brand new Beats by Dre headphones ahead of Saturday’s contest:

UPDATE: The King Has Delivered.. Lebron has gifted the Ohio State Buckeyes Football Team Custom Beats/ headphones for all there hard work Thank You @KingJames 🔥🔥🌰 📸@SaundersCayden pic.twitter.com/ygbU2aq8Si — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) September 23, 2022

All jokes aside, JR Smith did retire from the NBA and then enroll at North Carolina A&T State University, becoming a member of the golf team as a walk-on. That being said, it’s probably not out of the question for LeBron James to try and play college football. Let’s be honest, though. That ain’t going to happen. For now, he’ll just continue to cheer on Ohio State, who is a contender for the CFB title with quarterback and Heisman candidate CJ Stroud leading the way.