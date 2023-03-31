Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be the richest player in the NBA but hes notoriously known as one of the most frugal players as well.

So, when eccentric billionaire slash Twitter overlord Elon Musk announced that he would be removing legacy verified checks beginning on Apr. 1, many took to Twitter to denounce his thinly veiled plan to get users to subscribe to Twitter Blue and receive verification.

LeBron is one of those people.

Hilariously, LeBron took to Twitter to say “Welp, guess my blue [check] will be gone soon ’cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5 [dollars].”

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Since taking purchasing the social media platform, Musk has rolled out a number of new changes.

Of course, it’s very difficult to make everyone on the platform happy as Twitter has over 390 million users worldwide. Furthermore, Musk has earned a fair share of the criticism he faces. Moves such as company-wide layoffs and allowing the system to crash in the wake of the widespread firing led to derisive laughter from those waiting for him to fail.

Nonetheless, there are plenty of people who simply don’t feel the need to pay for verification.

Certain features of Twitter Blue are notable, such as the ability to edit tweets, post longer tweets, and create longer videos. But for those who never were planning to do that, a person like LeBron for example, Musk is simply making unnecessary changes.

In fact, Twitter is now valued at $20 billion, down more than 50 percent from what it was last year (h/t Arjun Kharpal of CNBC). That seems like both evidence that Musk is making poor business decisions and reason to see his latest announcement as little more than a money grab.