This week's Monday Night Football slate was a special one as NFL fans were given two games instead of the typical one. The Cincinnati Bengals battled it out with the Washington Commanders, and the Buffalo Bills took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Everyone enjoyed getting two football games on their Monday night, and that includes Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

LeBron James especially enjoyed watching Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Jaguars. Allen had a great game, and Buffalo cruised to a blowout victory at home. They won the game 47-10, and James loved what he saw from Allen.

“I really like watching Josh Allen play football!” James said in a post.

James is a basketball star, but he has made it known that he loves to watch football, too. He often posts about watching college football, and as you can see from his post on Monday, he is a big NFL fan, too.

Josh Allen and the Bills were dominant on Monday night as Allen finished the game 23-30 through the air for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and his performance on Monday night showed just how dominant he can be.

This one was never close as the Bills jumped on the Jaguars early and never looked back. Buffalo scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 13-0, and all Jacksonville could muster in the first half was a field goal. Allen and the Bills added three more touchdowns in the second quarter to make it 34-3 at the break. The game was over at halftime.

The Bills easily took care of business in the second half as they cruised to the 47-10 win. They don't get much more lopsided than that, and LeBron James was loving what he was seeing.

Buffalo is looking very good this season as they are now 3-0. They will be back in action on Sunday for another big primetime matchup as they will be taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. That's going to be a good one, and LeBron James will probably be watching.