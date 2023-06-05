Kyrie Irving has reportedly “reached out” to LeBron James in reference to whether or not James would be interested in joining the Dallas Mavericks, per Shams Charania. Irving, a free agent, is clearly planning his future at the moment. In all reality, LeBron joining the Mavs ahead of the 2023-24 season seems unrealistic. The Los Angeles Lakers would require an immense trade package, and Dallas likely wouldn't entertain trading Luka Doncic in such a deal.

Another rumored option could be for LeBron and the Lakers to agree to a buyout, something that is also highly unlikely. If this trade were to happen and Irving ended rejoining the Mavs though, Dallas would feature one of the best big threes in recent memory with LeBron, Kyrie, and Luka. As unrealistic as it seems, let's take a look at how LeBron James joining the Mavs would ultimately impact Luka Doncic.

LeBron James' impact on Mavs' Luka Doncic

We've seen LeBron and Irving play alongside one another and find success. However, stars joining forces doesn't always pan out, something Irving learned during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Luka is an aggressive scorer with an impressive all-around skillset. LeBron still features no shortage of scoring prowess, but is an excellent distributor as well. The concern would be that all three stars are ball-handlers. Although LeBron James isn't a point guard, he can certainly set up an offense.

In order for this star-studded trio to find success, they would need to find comfort playing off the ball. Something about seeing Luka and/or LeBron standing in the corner waiting for an open look seems odd though. Then again, Luka and Irving had to share that responsibility last season.

Given LeBron's age, it is something that could pan out. It also may lead to a healthier season for LeBron with Doncic and Irving setting up the offense.

Is there any chance of LeBron actually joining the Mavs with Doncic, Irving?

The odds of all three superstars playing together in Dallas are slim. The financial aspect alone would be extremely difficult to work around. The Mavs would need to clear space on their roster in order to take on LeBron James' massive salary. And in an offseason where Dallas' primary focus should be on perimeter defense and rebounding, this trade just doesn't make much sense.

However, it's still fun to think about. The fact that Shams reported Irving's LeBron request is something that should not be taken lightly. LeBron finding a way to Dallas isn't impossible, but for now it still seems likely that LeBron will run it back with the Lakers next year.