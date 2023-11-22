Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recorded his 39,000th career point in the team's 131-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. LeBron, who is of course arguably the greatest player ever, shared a reaction on his Instagram Story after reaching the impressive feat, via LeBron Nation.

LeBron has enjoyed another productive season in 2023-24. Injuries have been problematic at times, but LeBron has been able to stay healthy for the most part.

LeBron James continues to make GOAT case

Lakers' LeBron James looking serious

James continues to add impressive feats to his resume. There are still many fans who consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest NBA player ever, but LeBron is adding to his side of the argument. Winning another championship or two would go a long way in making his case though.

Winning is what Jordan fans lean on. So that will certainly be LeBron James' primary goal as his career winds down. And James is confident in this current Lakers team.

RECOMMENDED
Mavericks Lakers prediction
Mavericks-Lakers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 11/22/2023

Dominik Zawartko ·

Lakers' LeBron James breathing fire. Lakers logo in background.
LeBron James' take on Lakers roster amid injury woes is scary for rest of NBA

Joey Mistretta ·

Lakers' LeBron James with springs underneath his shoes while jumping for a dunk, with Christian Wood looking on in surprise, with surprised emojis all over Wood
Lakers' LeBron James draws hilarious Christian Wood reaction after monstrous dunk

Jedd Pagaduan ·

“We don't know what we have just yet, we haven't been whole yet,” James said Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “We have not been whole yet, not one time this season… so we don't know exactly what we have.”

The 2023-24 Lakers are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak and hold a 9-6 record heading into Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs will present a true challenge for LA.

Winning an NBA championship this season will also prove to be quite the challenge. Getting through the West will be a difficult enough task, and winning the NBA Finals will not be any easier. Lakers fans will remain confident with LeBron on the roster though.

LeBron James will continue to perform well moving forward as long as he can stay healthy. He has not displayed any signs of slowing down despite approaching his 39th birthday.