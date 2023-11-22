LeBron James shared a reaction on social media after recording his 39,000th career point Tuesday against the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recorded his 39,000th career point in the team's 131-99 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. LeBron, who is of course arguably the greatest player ever, shared a reaction on his Instagram Story after reaching the impressive feat, via LeBron Nation.

Just LeBron James cherishing the moment passing 39,000 points in his NBA career 💯 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xXepBa8cTc — LeBron Nation (@LeBronNationCP) November 22, 2023

LeBron James really making everyone witnesses. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/zYY5OGdjCT — LeBron Nation (@LeBronNationCP) November 22, 2023

LeBron has enjoyed another productive season in 2023-24. Injuries have been problematic at times, but LeBron has been able to stay healthy for the most part.

LeBron James continues to make GOAT case

James continues to add impressive feats to his resume. There are still many fans who consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest NBA player ever, but LeBron is adding to his side of the argument. Winning another championship or two would go a long way in making his case though.

Winning is what Jordan fans lean on. So that will certainly be LeBron James' primary goal as his career winds down. And James is confident in this current Lakers team.

“We don't know what we have just yet, we haven't been whole yet,” James said Tuesday, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “We have not been whole yet, not one time this season… so we don't know exactly what we have.”

The 2023-24 Lakers are currently in the midst of a three-game winning streak and hold a 9-6 record heading into Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs will present a true challenge for LA.

Winning an NBA championship this season will also prove to be quite the challenge. Getting through the West will be a difficult enough task, and winning the NBA Finals will not be any easier. Lakers fans will remain confident with LeBron on the roster though.

LeBron James will continue to perform well moving forward as long as he can stay healthy. He has not displayed any signs of slowing down despite approaching his 39th birthday.