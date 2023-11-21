LeBron James and Anthony Davis received injury updates prior to Tuesday's Jazz-Lakers NBA In-Season Tournament game

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in the NBA In-Season Tournament. LA enters the game having won back-to-back contests. LeBron James and Anthony Davis' injury statuses are in question amid the Lakers' quest for a third consecutive victory, however.

The Jazz are just 4-9 so far in the 2023-24 season. Utah's struggles and Los Angeles' home court advantage bode well for the Lakers. Nevertheless, LA will not take the Jazz for granted.

Lakers fans are surely asking the following question: Are LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

LeBron James, Anthony Davis injury statuses vs. Jazz

Anthony Davis is listed as probable on the official NBA injury report due to left adductor/hip spasm injuries. LeBron James is questionable due to a left calf injury. Davis' chances of playing are better than LeBron's at the moment, but the Lakers are hopeful that both stars will be ready to go against the Jazz.

LeBron is averaging 26.4 points per game on 58.6 percent field goal and 39.7 percent three-point shooting. James is also dishing out 6.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Davis has averaged 22 points per game so far. He's shooting 53 percent from the field and 30 percent from deep. Davis leads the league in blocked shots with 3.3 per game and is averaging 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Lakers have endured their share of ups and downs to open the 2023-24 campaign. Los Angeles still projects to compete in the Western Conference though. Finding consistency soon will be important.

Stringing together three wins in a row would go a long way in helping the Lakers moving forward. As for the question of if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer for now is maybe.