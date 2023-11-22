LeBron James shared his honest thoughts on the Lakers 2023-24 roster amid Los Angeles' recent winning streak

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. LA has now won three games in a row. LeBron James believes the best is still ahead for the Lakers following their slow start to the 2023-24 NBA season.

“We don't know what we have just yet, we haven't been whole yet,” James said after Tuesday's win, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “We have not been whole yet, not one time this season… so we don't know exactly what we have.”

The Lakers have dealt with some injury concerns so far in 2023-24. LeBron thinks the roster can be really good when completely healthy though.

Los Angeles has found momentum in recent action. Although, their past three wins have not come against the best teams in the league. The Lakers will be challenged on Wednesday in a game against the talented Dallas Mavericks though.

LeBron James leading Lakers

LeBron is playing well at 38-years old. He is averaging 25.7 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest. The Lakers need LeBron on the floor.

LA has done a good job of building depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LeBron's roster optimism is understandable after the Lakers' flurry of offseason moves. This is a team that is prepared for a deep playoff run.

As long as injuries don't play a big role moving forward, the Lakers will be a legitimate contender in the Western Conference.

Wednesday's clash could prove to be a potential playoff preview between the Lakers and Mavs. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 PM EST.