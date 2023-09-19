Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James immediately showed his support for Nick Chubb after the Cleveland Browns running back suffered a gruesome injury on Monday.

Chubb's leg snapped badly after he was hit low by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick while trying to rush to the end zone. Video replays of the incident showed Chubb's left leg bending in a way it wasn't supposed to. The Browns star RB was immediately carted off the field, with the team quickly ruling him out as well with what they call a knee injury.

Nick Chubb is down with an apparent leg injury.pic.twitter.com/lmTxrJlT5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

No other information about Chubb's injury has been revealed, but it certainly doesn't look good. With that said, the whole sports world came together to show their love for Chubb and pray for his quick recovery. Among those first to react was James, who also shared his pain with what happened.

“DAMN MAN!!! Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best,” the Lakers star wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nick Chubb is a vital part of the Browns' offense, so there's no denying that any long-term injury to him will have devastating effects to the team. More than his contributions, though, his health and career are more important and could be significantly affected if the injury is indeed as serious as it looked.

For now, it's best for Browns fans not to jump to conclusions until Chubb undergoes more tests to determine the severity of the issue. Sure enough, LeBron James, his peers and fans will be there to support him.