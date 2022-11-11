Published November 11, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a dreadful start to the season. Entering Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, they are 2-9 and have lost four straight. As if things weren’t bad enough already, Lakers power forward/center Anthony Davis is questionable to suit up Friday night.

According to NBA correspondent Mark Stein, Davis is dealing with a non-COVID illness and officially questionable. The Lakers are already without LeBron James who is dealing with an adductor strain. The exact timetable is not yet known for James’ return.

Anthony Davis has struggled with injuries throughout his career. But that has really ramped up the last couple of years, after playing in just 76 games total over the last two seasons. The Lakers early season struggles have prompted rumors that Davis could get traded. However, that was reportedly squashed on Thursday, as his agent has not received any interest from other teams.

Obviously, this illness is unlikely to keep Davis out for very long. But it’s just another thing to point to for fans who are frustrated with all of the losing the Lakers are doing these days. They have only reached the playoffs two times in the last nine years and it’s looking like that will be eight in 10 this season.

What’s interesting has been the play of Russell Westbrook. Since coming off the bench, he has played very well and been relatively efficient. That could potentially spark some interest in a trade and bring back some shooters to help Davis and James. Otherwise, the future is looking very bleak in Los Angeles with only two first-round picks the rest of this decade.