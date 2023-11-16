LeBron James did not have enough time to lift the Lakers against De'Aaron Fox and the Kings but he still joined Karl Malone in a great feat.

LeBron James' biggest rival is no longer just Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, Jimmy Butler, or any of his on-court foes. The Los Angeles Lakers star has to overcome Father Time such that he gets to extend his longevity. He once again proved his dominance in the fight against aging when they faced the Sacramento Kings. De'Aaron Fox may be a little too fast for the rest of his squad but The King gave his all. He even notched a feat that was only ever touched by Karl Malone.

LeBron James became the second-oldest player in the league's history to record a triple-double, per ESPN Stats & Info. It will only take him a little over two years to record another one and snatch the record from Karl Malone. They both achieved an insane physical victory over Father Time during their time with the Lakers.

The Lakers star left it all on the court and played for 35 minutes against the Kings. This got him 28 points and 11 assists to showcase his insane offensive arsenal. The 10 times he had cleaned the glass capped off his all-around performance.

Despite all this effort, it was still not enough to get the Lakers within striking distance. De'Aaron Fox notched 28 points after he followed up Domantas Sabonis' 29 buckets. Kevin Huerter also torched the Lakers by recording 28 points throughout the whole four quarters. James may still be great but his performances might need more sharpening. They lost the game with a 110 to 125 scoreline and slid down to a six-win and six-loss record.