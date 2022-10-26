LeBron James, Lakers get slapped with harsh 0-7 prediction by former NBA guard

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season, but according to former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Tim Legler, it’s only going to get worse.

Speaking on NBA Today, Legler offered his rather harsh prediction on the Lakers, saying that he expects them to go 0-7 on the season before winning their first game, which he sees to come against the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers play the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night before meeting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Nuggets again on Sunday to cap off the week. They then face the New Orleans Pelicans after a two-day break before meeting with the Jazz.

“Nobody wants to say it, I’ll say it! They’re gonna go 0-7. Their first win is going to be against Utah, at home, November 4th,” Legler exclaimed.

While harsh, it’s easy to see where Tim Legler is coming from here. LeBron James and the Lakers have already lost to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, and there hasn’t really been much improvement for them during those contests.

Even worse, they will be facing teams who are competing really well so far. The Pelicans have even become so dangerous, beating the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Of course the Lakers won’t be easy opponents with their defense. But until they resolve their Russell Westbrook issue and address their atrocious shooting from long distance, it’s going to be really tough for them to get their first win.