Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is itching closer to a return to the court. The four-time NBA champion hasn’t featured since the Lakers’ comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 26.

Following that game, it was revealed James had a foot injury and would be sidelined for three weeks before being re-evaluated. However, there were rumblings he could be out for even longer than the expected timeline.

Fortunately, it seems there is real progress being made as far as his impending return. Head coach Darvin Ham recently revealed everything was going according to plan which followed an update where the 38-year-old was said to be “turning over every stone he possibly can from a treatment perspective to get that foot in position to return at some point this season.”

But who better to hear from than the King himself as James took to social media on Tuesday to hype his eventual return with a post of him inside a healing chamber with the caption: “…….👑⏳”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Although there is no solid return date, this should serve as very exciting news for Lakers fans worldwide.

James has averaged 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists over 47 games this season. Despite his absence, the Lakers have done relatively alright as they are 4-3 since James was sidelined.

Overall, they are currently No. 9 in the Western Conference with a 33-35 record, but with many teams breathing down their neck, it’s imperative that LeBron James returns soon if they don’t want to miss another postseason.