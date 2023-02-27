The Dallas Mavericks suffered a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers after blowing a 27-point lead, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd cited multiple reasons for for the loss in the post-game press conference.

“Got a little distracted by the whistle,” Jason Kidd said of the Mavericks after the built up their big lead, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “Vanderbilt kicked our ass.”

The first comment from Kidd about being distracted by the whistle is interesting, especially considering the altercation that took place between Austin Reaves and Josh Green. Austin Reaves of the Lakers reportedly told Josh Green ‘I’ll f**k you up’ after a whistle during the game. So that might be one of the moments that Kidd is referring to.

He also specifically named Jarred Vanderbilt as a key player in the game for the Lakers. He was praised for his efforts on defense especially. After the game, Jarred Vanderbilt made some comments.

“I like that challenge every single night, you know being able to guard the best players no matter 1-5… I think that’s my value and my impact on this team,” Vanderbilt said, via Spectrum SportsNet.

Vanderbilt is finding himself as a key contributor for the Lakers. He was traded to the team in the three-team deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, where Westbrook was eventually bought out.

The Mavericks fell to 32-30 with the loss. They are one game ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. They need to rebound from this loss to avoid the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.