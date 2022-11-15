Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James previously came out with some pretty contentious comments about learning how to flop. The four-time NBA champ was complaining about how foul calls weren’t going in his favor during games, which prompted his admission about potentially performing acting jobs in order to get the referees’ attention.

LeBron’s statement was met with a whole lot of reactions from in and around the NBA. One man who wasn’t shy about slapping James with a harsh reality check is former Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks star Chandler Parsons. On a recent FanDuel TV broadcast, Parsons decided to go full savage on the Lakers superstar:

“Here’s my thing,” Parsons started. “Learn how to flop? This man flops. … That was a crazy comment because he’s low-key known for kinda flopping. He’s physical, he’s strong, he is an absolute specimen, but ‘start flopping’ is a little nuts to me.”

To be fair, Parsons isn’t the only person who believes this to be the case. LeBron does have a bit of a reputation for doing the occasional flop, but for his part, Parsons is one of the few NBA personalities who really called out James for his comments.

For what it’s worth, the last we saw Parsons in the NBA was during the 2019-20 season when he played five games for the Atlanta Hawks. There’s no denying, however, that he was already a forgotten figure in the league well before that season.

Injuries completely derailed Parsons’ once-promising career, which at a certain point in time, made him one of the highest-paid free-agent signings in the league. The 6-foot-9 forward was earning upwards of $20 million per year, which unfortunately for his former teams, turned out to be way too much for a player who barely took the court.

Chandler Parsons announced his retirement from the NBA in January of this year.