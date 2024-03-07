Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with what appears to be a lower-body injury.
With 3:56 left in the fourth quarter, James suddenly headed to the locker room. No details about his exit were provided, but cameras caught him walking gingerly, appearing to be hurt.
LeBron James went back to the Lakers locker room as LA trailed the Kings 14 with 3:56 left.pic.twitter.com/Hl5MnrXHLJ
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2024
LeBron James didn't return and ended the night with 31 points, five rebounds and 13 assists. The Lakers also end up losing to the Kings 130-120 despite leading by as much as 19 points early in the contest.
In his postgame presser, head coach Darvin Ham said that they will be evaluating James and provide an update on his status when they have more information. He didn't disclose the nature of the injury.
Minutes later, however, James also addressed the media and shared that it was his ankle that flared up, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. While the Lakers star doesn't seem bothered by the health setback, the severity of the issue has yet to be determined.
With the Lakers fighting for a postseason spot, the last thing they want to see and hear is an injury to their best player. Hopes are high that James will not have to be sidelined as a result of the injury, but considering his health and the fact that the postseason is so close, fans shouldn't be surprised if LA opts to give him some rest and manage his workload moving forward.
For now, the Purple and Gold faithful can only pray for the best for James' health status.