LeBron James is not acting his age. At 38 years old, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar isn’t supposed to be doing what he’s been doing in the 2022-23 NBA season. But James is built different and that’s why he’s already a legend long before he finally hangs up his sneakers.

LeBron James added to his legend following a 10-game stretch (ending in Sunday night’s incredible 122-112 come-from-behind road win over the Portland Trail Blazers) that saw him come up with numbers not done ever before by an NBA player older than 29 years old.

“LeBron’s last 10 games: 35.1 PPG 9.6 RPG 7.9 APG,” as noted by StatMuse. ” He’s the 4th player in NBA history to average that or better in a 10-game span. He’s the only one to do it over the age of 29.”

The four-time NBA MVP led the way for the Lakers against Portland, pouring in 20 of his 37 points in the second half. LeBron James also added 11 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 36 minutes of another age-defying performance that has become almost routine for him.

With the Lakers beating the Trail Blazers, Los Angeles has managed to improve to 22-25, putting the team just a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the last spot in the Play-in picture in the Western Conference.

LeBron James and the Lakers, winners of three of their last four outings, will look to continue rolling when they return home this Tuesday to face the Los Angeles Clippers in an all-LA battle at Crypto.com Arena.

On the season, James is averaging 29.8 points on 50.8 percent shooting from the field.