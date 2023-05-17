Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has now played with both Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in his career, and for him, there’s really not that much of a difference between the two all-time greats.

After helping the Nuggets take down his former team on Tuesday, KCP was asked about the similarities between LeBron and Jokic. Of course their style of play is different, but Caldwell-Pope admitted that Jokic also possesses the things that made LeBron so great. The only difference for the Nuggets sharpshooter? Their athleticism.

“I feel like the only difference is that Bron can jump higher than Jokic,” Caldwell-Pope shared while highlighting how the Joker is a willing passer who gets his teammates involved, just like LeBron.

Sure enough, Nikola Jokic proved to everyone on Tuesday that he can do everything on the court and impact winning on all sorts of ways. In the Nuggets’ 132-126 victory, the Serbian recorded a triple-double of 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. He even had two blocks as he completely outshined Anthony Davis, who recorded 40 burgers in the contest.

Some probably wouldn’t see the similarities between Jokic and LeBron James, but what Ketavious Caldwell-Pope is saying here is that the two generational talents bring a similar impact on the game despite the different ways that they do it.

Many see the Lakers-Nuggets showdown as a battle between Jokic and Davis. However, we might be wrong with that since it could very well be a Jokic vs. LeBron match-up. By the looks of it, the two and how they play could be what dictates the outcome of the West Finals series.