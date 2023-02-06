“Maybe It’s Me.” That was the full content of LeBron James’ cryptic tweet after news broke that the Brooklyn Nets had agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. Many believed that LeBron was referencing the Los Angeles Lakers’ failed attempt to lure Kyrie to LA. James himself has now spoken out about the mysterious tweet as he looks to shed some light on the matter at hand.

For starters, LeBron admitted that he felt “disappointed” that Kyrie did not end up with the Lakers. James did not deny that LA wanted to swoop in on Irving and that he believes they “had a chance” to do so. However, with regard to the tweet, the four-time NBA champ took a more introspective approach in trying to explain what he truly meant about it:

“I’m always challenging myself, taking accountability for myself. I think your greatest challenge and your greatest enemy is the person that you look in the mirror,” LeBron said.

LeBron James didn’t exactly admit that he believes it was because of him that the Lakers failed to land Kyrie. However, he did imply a similar message by revealing how he always takes accountability for himself.

In this particular case, however, the Lakers never seemed to have stood a chance on Kyrie Irving, to begin with. Rumor has it that none other than Nets team owner Joe Tsai himself saw to it that the enigmatic point guard would not end up with his preferred team, which apparently, was the Lakers.