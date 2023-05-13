Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already owns plenty of NBA Playoffs records over his 20-year career. On Friday, however, he added one more with a feat that would be difficult to surpass for anyone else.

By defeating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 and winning the series 4-2, James has officially broken his tie with Derek Fisher for the most postseason series wins in NBA history. The victory over the Dubs is LeBron’s 41st postseason series win.

No current active player is even on the 30-win mark. Andre Iguodala is the closest active player with 26 wins. For reference, the late Kobe Bryant had 33 series wins in his whole career, while the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tallied 37, per Hoops Hype.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s definitely an incredible milestone to achieve for LeBron James, and it’s something that likely won’t be broken any time soon. It is also another proof of not only LeBron’s longevity, but also his sustained dominance. Just how many players can continue leading a team and dominating in the NBA at 38 years old?

LeBron James has another chance to add more to his postseason series wins when the Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Sure enough, it won’t be easy. They are up against an MVP-caliber player in Nikola Jokic, who has proven with his Nuggets that they are legitimate title contenders.

Nonetheless, fans will definitely love the chances of LeBron and his Lakers, especially with the team brimming with confidence right now after taking down two teams that were seeded higher than them.