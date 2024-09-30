NBA Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo's death was announced Monday morning. Mutombo died after a battle with brain cancer. After the loss, Dikembe's son, Ryan Mutombo, wrote a heartfelt post on his Instagram page.

“My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success — not because of the millions who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him. My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known,” Ryan wrote. “At times, I thought of my dad as a super-human. The child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case.”

Dikembe Mutombo was 58.