The Toronto Raptors will stay in Southern California on Sunday night for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be a thriller at Crypto as we share our NBA odds series while making a Raptors-Lakers prediction and pick.

The Raptors are on the second end of a back-to-back as they played the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Thus, they may have tired legs for this one. The Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 116-106 on Friday. LeBron James had his 114th career triple-double and also hit a trick shot from full court, showcasing the talents that we have all seen over the past 20 years.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 34-22. They swept the Raptors last season and have won four games in a row in this series, including some close battles.

Here are the Raptors-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Lakers Odds

Toronto Raptors: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Los Angeles Lakers: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs Lakers

Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet LA and The Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors are scoring a lot of points this season. Furthermore, they are shooting the ball well. The only thing they are struggling with is shooting from beyond the arc. Yet, they are also strong on the boards and block shots efficiently.

The Raptors need RJ Barrett to do well. Ultimately, he has averaged 25.2 points over five games against the Lakers. Gradey Dick will also be another factor in this one. He may need to do more, especially with Scottie Barnes out with an orbital fracture. Jakob Poltl also must do more, as he is averaging 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds over 19 games against the Lakers. Unfortunately, the Raptors will not have Immanuel Quickley, as he has an injured pelvis.

The one thing they must do better is control their turnovers. Unfortunately, that has been an issue for them. If the Raptors can control their ball-handling woes, they will have a better shot at winning this game. It will also prevent the Lakers from generating fast-break chances.

The Raptors will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and get an early lead. Then, they must stay strong on the boards and prevent Anthony Davis from taking the game over. Limiting turnovers is important.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers always score. Unsurprisingly, they are seventh in scoring and 11th in field-goal shooting percentage. The Lakers have improved at the charity stripe, ranking fourth in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 14th in three-point shooting percentage. But the Lakers have regressed on the boards. Sadly, they are only 26th on the boards. The Lakers are also only 19th in blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell came off the bench, and it worked! Well, it worked for one game. Ultimately, JJ Reddick started Cam Reddish instead and it led to better results. Russell flourished, scoring 18 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 4 from the triples.

Davis led the starters with 31 points and is currently averaging 32.4 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. Additionally, he has an average of 11.3 rebounds per game. James has remained stout, averaging 23.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor, including 47.1 percent from beyond the arc. Austin Reaves has struggled to shoot the basketball but still managed 19 points on Friday. Regardless, he is averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor.

The Lakers will cover the spread if Davis can continue to dominate the boards and James can shoot well. Then, they need another good performance from Russell off the bench and for the rest of the reserves to contribute in this one.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are 8-2 against the spread, while the Lakers are 5-4. Furthermore, the Raptors are 4-1 against the spread on the road, while the Lakers are 4-0 against the line at home. The Raptors have been the underdog in every game and are still 8-2 against the spread in that scenario. Conversely, the Lakers are 3-2 against the spread as the favorite. I think the main takeaway is that the Raptors will be playing on back-to-back nights. Even if they get past the Clippers, it will be tough to do it again on Sunday against the Lakers. Yet, the Raptors are 2-0 against the line at a rest disadvantage. Because of this, I could see them finding a way to stay in this game. Raptors cover the spread on the road.

Final Raptors-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors: +11 (-110)