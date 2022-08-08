Sunday’s NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 race at the Michigan International Speedway did not only feature one car with a connection to an NBA deity. Apart from Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, of which the six-time NBA champion is a co-owner, there’s also Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford, which featured sponsorship of LeBron James Family Foundation through a logo that appeared on the Team RFK Racing’s car.

Via the official Twitter account of the LeBron James Family Foundation:

“To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them.”

The King himself wished Chris Buescher luck prior to the race.

Best of luck to our friend @Chris_Buescher and the # 17 car out on the track today!! #WeAreFamily 💚 https://t.co/i5FeCamtFs — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2022

Although Chris Buescher was not able to win the race, at least his team did make something fruitful out of their appearance at Michigan International Speedway, helping a foundation like that of LeBron James’ to gain exposure.

As for the race itself, Buescher finished just 17th to remain winless so far in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. Buescher is desperate for a victory to make the NASCAR playoffs, as he’s way out of the postseason cut line. If he is to join the party in the playoffs, he will have to win any of the remaining three races on the calendar. Up next week is the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway down in Virginia.

And if you’re wondering which between LeBron James’ or Michael Jordan’s car had a better performance Sunday, it’s the latter. Bubba Wallace finished second, despite winning the pole position. Like Buescher, Wallace is winless to date in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.