The relationship between Stephen Curry and LeBron James has taken on an entirely different level after their historic team-up for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Once longtime rivals on the hardwood thanks to four straight tussles between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, Curry and James have built such a strong mutual respect for each other and an admiration over what has made them the most successful superstars over the past 15 years.

Curry and James showed natural chemistry on the court as well; their playstyles synergize perfectly, with the latter acting as a playmaking/rim-pressure hub while the former is spacing the floor with his generational gravity. The two, alongside Kevin Durant, took center stage in the Olympics, leading Team USA to a gold medal and thereby vindicating their decision to join forces.

Now that Stephen Curry has had a taste of what it feels like to play with someone of LeBron James' caliber, the Warriors star could not have enough of the experience. In fact, Curry wishes for more adventures with the Los Angeles Lakers star in whatever time there is left for them in their Hall of Fame careers.

“All the battles we've had on the court and the back and forth, the fact that we actually got to be teammates, not just in any game like an All-Star game or whatever, but in high stakes basketball with a lot on the line…I think there's a deepened respect and friendship there… Hopefully, there will be more experiences in the future, even if we're teammates or not,” Curry told Natasha Dye of People.

It's not quite clear what realistic path there is available for Stephen Curry to join forces with LeBron James once more. Curry appears to be intent on retiring with the Warriors, as evidenced by the new one-year, $62.6 million extension he signed. Meanwhile, James is locked into a new deal with the Lakers as well, which was signed just this past offseason.

Moreover, James has said multiple times that he won't be suiting up for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics. After all, he'll be 43 years old by then. So even if Curry represents the national team in the Olympic games yet again, it's not likely for him to team up with James once again.

But given the influence both James and Curry possess, there should, indeed, be more “experiences” for them to share in the near future as they look to be by each other's side and compete for silverware for at least one more time.

LeBron James and Stephen Curry play starring roles in Team USA's gold medal run

Team USA had to call upon the Avengers, so to speak, after their disappointing showing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. And they needed every bit of contribution from LeBron James and Stephen Curry to reclaim international basketball supremacy.

James was the steadying force for Team USA from start to finish; it was him whom the team looked upon as its leader, and he rescued them from the death multiple times, including in a 101-100 exhibition win over South Sudan. Meanwhile, it was the Warriors star that carried them over the finish line, with his fireworks show against Serbia and his epic three-point barrage in the fourth quarter of the gold medal game against France.

It was a surreal experience to witness two generation-defining superstars be fighting alongside each other, and it will certainly be a treat if fans get to witness this team-up even just once more.