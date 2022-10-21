The basketball world received some sad news on Thursday after it was reported that NBA veteran referee Tony Brown passed away at the age of 55 following a lengthy bout against Cancer. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James caught wind of the news, and he was quick to send his heartfelt message for Brown.

LeBron took to Twitter to share his best memories of the referee as he joined the NBA world in mourning (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“R.I.P. Tony man!! Great ref but greater dude! Loved when I ran on the court for warmups and he would be on the game that night! Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!” LeBron wrote in his tweet.

"R.I.P. Tony man!! … Your smile & laugh will be missed tremendously here in our sport!" LeBron James on the passing of former NBA referee Tony Brown 💯 https://t.co/RNqrVU8bhn pic.twitter.com/GT543TQJT2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 21, 2022

It was in April of last year that Brown was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was actually able to recover well enough to be able to return to officiating in the NBA as part of the league’s replay center last season. Unfortunately, Brown’s condition worsened over the past few days and he entered hospice care, according to his family.

Much like Lakers talisman LeBron James, league commissioner Adam Silver also sent his condolences to Brown’s family, saying that he was the “most accomplished referees in the NBA and an inspiration to his colleagues.”

Brown’s family came out with an official statement amid the passing of their patriarch (h/t ESPN):

“We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength, acceptance and peace,” Brown’s family — his wife, Tina Taylor-Brown and their children, Bailey, Basile and Baylen — said in a statement. “We ask that you join us in that spirit as we prepare to celebrate Tony’s life. Our biggest thank you to our village of family and friends, near and far, old and new. Your love is immeasurable.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Tony Brown. Rest in peace, legend.