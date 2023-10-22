Sunday is National Tight Ends Day. Naturally, the social media king himself, LeBron James, is participating in the festivities and has released a video shouting out some of the best players at the position in the league. This includes Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson.

“Happy Tight Ends Day… Shout out all my tight ends out there, man… Travis Kelce, George Kittle, TJ Hockenson. Just to name a few, Mark Andrews, stud.” LeBron James wishes a happy Tight Ends Day to some of his favorites 😅 (via @KingJames)pic.twitter.com/4EfE2MzCjN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 22, 2023

LeBron James then shouted out Mark Andrews specifically during his big game against the Detroit Lions.

Mark Andrews on National TE Day going crazy!! Makes total sense. Haha! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 22, 2023

National Tight Ends Day is not a widely recognized or official national holiday, but rather a fun and somewhat informal observance celebrated by fans and players of American football. It has gained popularity in recent years through social media and the NFL. The idea behind it is to recognize and celebrate the contributions of tight ends, a position in football that often plays a hybrid role, combining aspects of both offensive linemen and wide receivers.

The celebration of this “holiday” typically involves social media posts, shoutouts by sports commentators, and even some light-hearted traditions within the NFL, like players wearing custom-made gloves or engaging in friendly competitions. It's a way for fans and players to show appreciation for the often underappreciated work done by these players, who are responsible for blocking, receiving passes, and contributing to their team's overall success.

The concept was founded by Jimmy Garoppolo and then popularized by George Kittle, a star for the San Francisco 49ers, who used the term in an interview and on social media. This led to a surge in attention and recognition for tight ends in the NFL community.

While National Tight Ends Day may not be an official holiday, it highlights the spirit of celebration within the football community and serves as a way to recognize the hard work and versatility of tight ends in the sport. It also symbolizes an increasing recognition of the position, which has resulted in an increase in the rewards for tight ends as well (i.e. T.J. Hockenson's record-breaking contract extension).

LeBron James is certainly appreciating what these big fellas bring to the table.