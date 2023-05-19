Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Stephen A. Smith has previously grown famous for telling people to “stay off the weed!” via SB Nation. Smith, however, issued a message in a similar tone to LeBron James, instead telling the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar to “stay off the three!”

“Showing your muscles every chance you get, use them! Stop shooting the three! Stay off the three!” Smith said on his podcast, in a message to LeBron.

LeBron James struggled in the fourth quarter for the Lakers, especially from beyond the arc. Overall, LeBron shot 0-6 from deep, while the Lakers posted a lackluster 26.7 three-point percentage on Thursday night. The Lakers were ultimately defeated by the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals by a final score of 108-103.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With their backs against the wall, Stephen A. Smith believes it’s time for LeBron to quit shooting the three-ball. James isn’t known as a great three-point shooter and would likely help the Lakers more by taking shots closer to the hoop.

Despite their current odds, LeBron James isn’t giving up hope.

“It’s the first team to four wins,” LeBron said. “We have an opportunity to go home and play great basketball at home. Until a team beats you four times, then you always have an opportunity to come out with it. That’s the confidence that we should have.”

It will be interesting to see if James limits his three-point attempts in Game 3. The Lakers narrowly lost on Thursday, and the outcome might have been different if LeBron didn’t miss those six attempts.