LeBron James recently addressed long-standing criticism regarding his playing style, subtly responding to those who claim his success on the court comes from physicality rather than skill. This narrative has followed the Los Angeles Lakers star throughout his career, with detractors often attributing his dominance to brute strength. However, James decided to push back in his own way, using Instagram to make his point.

James shared a video clip from his 57-point performance against the Washington Wizards during the 2017-18 NBA season, highlighting a variety of skillful offensive moves. In the video, James showcased fadeaway jumpers, mid-range shots, and other difficult attempts, all executed with precision. Accompanying the clip, James added a sarcastic caption: “Pure brute strength and just running over people my whole career! No skill detected,” clearly mocking the common criticism that he relies solely on his physical attributes.

This particular performance was significant, as it came after Washington Wizards guard John Wall accused the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James' team at the time, of deliberately avoiding the Wizards in the playoffs. In response, James put on a scoring clinic, hitting shots from all over the court. His performance went beyond driving to the basket, as he repeatedly drained difficult shots from different areas, reminding critics that his game is more multifaceted than often portrayed.

LeBron James pushes back against ‘no skill' claim

LeBron James' sarcastic Instagram caption appeared to be a response to critics like former NBA player Kwame Brown, who recently reignited the narrative that James' game is overly reliant on driving to the rim. Without directly naming Brown or other critics, James let his past performance speak for itself. The video highlighted the well-rounded nature of his offensive game, proving that he’s more than capable of using finesse as well as strength to outplay opponents.

While James' physicality is an undeniable part of his game, reducing his success to just that overlooks the extensive work he has put into refining his skills over the years. Beyond his athleticism, James has developed a reliable fadeaway jumper and has consistently improved his three-point shooting. In the 2024 season with the Lakers, James posted a career-best 41% from beyond the arc, further demonstrating that his game continues to evolve.

LeBron James' Instagram post served as a reminder that his offensive prowess isn’t limited to overpowering defenders. His ability to hit mid-range shots, employ footwork, and make intelligent decisions on the court reflects the skillful side of his game. By sharing a clip from one of his most dominant performances, James sent a clear message to critics: his success is rooted in both power and precision.