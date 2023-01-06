By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admits it is always possible for someone to break the scoring record that LeBron James is bound to set this 2022-23 season. However, if anyone is thinking it’ll be him to do it, they can stop dreaming now.

James needs just 485 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark of 38,387 points. With his current scoring average of 29.0 points per game, he is on track to set a new scoring record within the next 16 to 17 games.

Doncic was asked Thursday about James’ soon-to-be scoring record and his thoughts about chasing it. Nonetheless, the Mavs star quickly shut down those talks as he emphasized there is no way he’s going to play 20 or more years to get a shot at LeBron’s record.

“It’s always a possibility, but it’s going to be really tough. You gotta have a guy that plays for 20 years… If you’re saying me there’s no way [cause] I’m not playing that much,” Doncic hilariously said, sending the rest of the reporters into laughter, per NBA reporter Landon Buford.

LeBron James is already in his 20th season in the NBA, and it’s worth noting that it also took Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 20 years to build his scoring mark. With that said, Luka Doncic might need to play as long as those two if he wants to surpass them. The math also says that, especially with the Mavs superstar’s current yearly average of around 1800 points.

Doncic, however, has already said before that he doesn’t plan on playing two decades in the NBA. He was asked previously if he can beat Dirk Nowitzki’s 21-year record with Dallas, but he pointed out that he’d rather go back to his farm in Slovenia.

It would have been nice if Doncic can do it, but then again, we can’t blame him with his reasoning. After all, only a few can play at least 20 years at the highest level in the NBA.