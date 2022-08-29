Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James may be an imposing presence on the court, but off the court, he is just like us: enjoying his free time and vibing to Kendrick Lamar. LeBron even managed to somehow steal the show, with his dancing drawing cheers from the crowd as Lamar delivered an epic showcase of talent.

Similar to how LeBron leaves lasting memories for fans to cherish on the court, the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist sure gave The King a performance to remember in Vancouver. LeBron went to Twitter to express nothing but love for Lamar and for the gracious host city in Canada:

Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022

LeBron, the four-time NBA champion, is a noted hip-hop fan. He is a growing media mogul as well, with his noteworthy achievements being the rise of SpringHill Company, the entertainment production company he founded alongside his close friend Maverick Carter, and the social media platform Uninterrupted, a platform geared towards social impact. LeBron also memorably released a rap song alongside finals rival Kevin Durant back in 2018, seven years after recording it during the NBA Lockout in 2011.

So not only does LeBron dance, he can also act and sing, in addition to all of his on-court exploits. What a talent.

It remains to be seen if all of his talent can compensate for all of the unrest in Lakerland. After the addition of Patrick Beverley, the Lakers are surely not yet done in their quest of retooling the roster in the quest to give The King his fifth ring, with the inevitable Russell Westbrook move still yet to be made.

Nonetheless, LeBron James is surely making the most of his free time before he enters yet another drama-filled season.