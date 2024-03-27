Giannis Antetokounmpo has gotten a lot of raised eyebrows for his free throw routine. One would think that he got better shooting advice since the Milwaukee Bucks have good shooters like Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton. That is not at all the case which makes him getting clowned a very normal occurrence on a nightly basis. The latest individuals who did that to him were LeBron James and the rest of the Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers.
LeBron James started counting the seconds during Giannis Antetokounpo's free throw routine. The Bucks star may have heard the Lakers players' screams which may have affected his mental for a bit. Not to mention, they were down up by quite a lot at one point but blew the lead.
Lakers troll the Bucks star
LeBron James was not the only one having fun while watching Giannis Antetokounmpo take so long in the charity stripe. Other members of the Lakers faithful and avid basketball fans also started to troll the Bucks legend.
“HAHA: LeBron James was counting how many seconds it took for Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot a free throw. Giannis missed BOTH Court,”Side Heat wrote.
Some fans were just flat-out annoyed by the Bucks star taking too long, “btw Giannis' stupid free throw routine is getting out of hand, one person, one descent shooting coach to give him one good fucking advice and stick with it instead of doing this stupid 10-second delays and then missing them.”
Other spectators were even keen on saying that the Bucks star lost his clutch gene against the Lakers, “Giannis never been a closer and that’s ok because players have roles for this exact reason plus a big reason why he doesn’t because his free throw shooting.”
Antetokounmpo still managed to get 29 points despite only knocking down one out of his six free throw attempts. But, none of that mattered because Anthony Davis lit up on the court. The Lakers big man led the team with a massive 34-point and 23-rebound double-double in a statement win. Hopefully, the Lakers' ascent to the playoff ladder won't take as long as a certain player's free throw routine.