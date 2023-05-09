The Golden State Warriors may still be the reigning NBA Champions, but it is the Los Angeles Lakers who find themselves holding a definitive 3-1 series lead in their best-of-seven semifinal matchup. The Dubs fell whilst on the road at Crypto.com Arena Monday evening in what proved to be a highly physical affair. During his post-game media session, a visibly scrapped-up Stephen Curry addressed the intensity of their second-round series and name-dropped LeBron James along the way.

“It was on both ends and that’s exactly how playoff basketball is supposed to be. They were trying to bring me in on a lot of pick-and-rolls, especially with Bron. And on the other end, just try to send one body to you and then on the second layer of defense having somebody waiting in the paint, kind of [the] vibe of playoff basketball. It’s what you love, it’s what you live for. That level of intensity, there’s nothing like it. We embrace it all,” Stephen Curry on Los Angeles’ physicality.

Though Stephen Curry looked a tad bit shabby during his post-game interview, his on-court efforts on the night were anything but. Despite the Warriors’ 104-101 loss, the superstar guard had himself a tremendous showing, as he registered a triple-double with 31 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds while raking up 3 steals in 41 minutes played.

Curry also managed to make history with his end-game log line, as he became the first player in NBA history to rattle in 4,000 career 3-pointers.

Unfortunately, however, said efforts proved to be for naught as the Warriors now head home for a do-or-die Game 5 that’s slated to be held Wednesday night.