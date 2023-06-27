The participants of the recently concluded 2023 NBA Draft were not spared from the burning GOAT debate between Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and His Airness Michael Jordan. Top three draft selectees Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson all had the same answer — and MJ isn't going to like it one bit.

The incoming rookies were all faced with the same question on the red carpet as they were asked to take their pick between LeBron and Jordan. For starters, Wemby, Miller, and Scoot all went in the direction of the NBA's all-time leading scorer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron History (@lbjhistory)

A lot of other draftees took MJ as their GOAT, but in the end, it was LeBron James who emerged victorious, 8-3, at least among the voters that were featured in the clip.

Interestingly enough, Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino went with MJ. It seems like the youngsters were asked before the actual draft, which means that at that point in time, Hood-Schifino hadn't been drafted by the Lakers yet. He probably would have answered differently once it was confirmed that he was going to be teammates with James. Jalen now has some explaining to do on his first day of practice.

In all seriousness, though, the result of this extremely small (and totally random) sample size speaks volumes of the younger generation's view on the GOAT. These kids watched and idolized LeBron growing up, so it comes as no surprise that most of them see him as their GOAT. Either way, MJ stans aren't going to be happy about this.