In the age-old debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for the title of the greatest basketball player of all time, finding a definitive answer seems nearly impossible. To settle this contentious dispute, The Sun turned to ChatGPT, OpenAI's chatbot, and asked it to step into the role of an NBA coach and make a choice, selecting only one player.

After careful consideration, the artificial intelligence coach made its decision clear: Michael Jordan. With a detailed analysis, ChatGPT explained why the now-former owner of the Charlotte Hornets was the “exceptional choice” for the coveted title of the best NBA player of all time:

“As an NBA coach, if I had to choose the best NBA player of all time for my team, it would be Michael Jordan,” the chatbot said. “Jordan's impact on the game of basketball and his unparalleled dominance make him an exceptional choice.

“Jordan's skill set was incredibly well-rounded, with exceptional scoring ability, defensive prowess, leadership qualities, and an unmatched competitive drive. “He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, earning Finals MVP in all six of those series. “Jordan also claimed five regular-season MVP awards, illustrating his consistent excellence throughout his career.” Jordan's consistent ability to impact the game on the defensive end perhaps tipped the scale in the Bulls icon's favor.