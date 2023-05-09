A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Stephen Curry was on one tonight. The Golden State Warriors did not have his usual offensive explosion and barrage of 3-pointers — at least in the first three quarters of play — but he just showcased his elite playmaking skills in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs second-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Steph dished out no less than 13 dimes through three quarters in yet another epic performance from the GOAT shooter.

There was one particular dime that stood out, though. Late in the third period, Steph decided to drop a mouth-watering behind-the-back pass to Donte DiVincenzo. It was epic:

Steph Curry no-look DIME to Donte DiVincenzo 🔥pic.twitter.com/EHZZ9twaHW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 9, 2023

WHAT. A. PASS. This is living proof that Steph Curry is a true magician on the basketball court. That was some Magic Johnson-type stuff right there.

Unsurprisingly, the mean streets of Twitter went absolutely crazy after seeing that wild dime from the Warriors superstar:

WHAT A PASS BY STEPH CURRY, MY GOODNESS 😱 pic.twitter.com/ADzsmHoK6G — Digits Hoops (🏀,📊) (@Digits3Hoops) May 9, 2023

WHAT AN INSANE PASS FROM STEPHEN CURRY🤯 pic.twitter.com/tBWuvMNKuZ — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) May 9, 2023

Yo wtf Steph?! pic.twitter.com/d4NIzgEWGv — Colin AKA GhostPanda (@GhostPandaStorm) May 9, 2023

You can’t really argue with the fan reactions on Twitter after witnessing that mind-blowing dime from the NBA’s all-time leading 3-point shooter.

The Warriors will need more of the same from Curry to close out this contest, though. It’s been a game of runs yet again with both teams taking the opposition’s best punches and rolling with them. Neither the Warriors nor the Lakers clearly want to give up an inch here, and both teams have responded well after a run from the opposing team.

Curry knows what’s on the line here and you can be sure that he will do everything to carry his Warriors to victory.