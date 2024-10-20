Even with Bronny James's explosion in Friday's preseason finale, the Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard has been under the microscope of scrutiny since he was drafted. However, he has support from a legendary place: Magic Johnson. He took to X and revealed who he can be most like in his rookie season.



“Basketball fans, Bronny James is in good hands with the Lakers, who are great with developing talent,” Johnson said. “Two names that I can name recently that I’ve seen firsthand are Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves, who both are starters in the league today. Bronny will be next.”



James was a raw prospect when he played for USC basketball. He showed defensive tenacity, grit, and streaky scoring. Although the latter needs to be improved upon, his defense stood out. His ability to lock down guards and some smaller forwards intrigued many. The roughly 6'2, 200-pound guard is pure muscle, and proving to be a tough assignment for offensive players.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson makes a valid case for Bronny James' comparison

Magic's comparison isn't too far-fetched. Austin Reaves is an excellent shooter, improved shot-creator, and pesky defender. His role earned him not only a four-year, $56 million contract but an increased role. The Lakers took a chance with him and it paid off. Reaves averaged 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in the 2023-24 playoffs. He also started all five games in the Lakers' first-round loss.

On the flip side, Alex Caruso proved to be an elite two-way player. He played a pivotal role in the 2020 Lakers title run. Since, he's joined the Chicago Bulls, and now the Oklahoma City Thunder. Caruso has made two All-NBA defensive teams, thus establishing Magic's claim.

He's still only 20 years old and has some unrealistic expectations. The No. 55 overall pick understands his role. James isn't going to be a No. 1, or even a No. 4 or 5 option on the Lakers. Even head coach JJ Redick made a ‘pest' goal for James ahead of the season.

Even after Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant tried to welcome James to the NBA with a block, James still finding his own. With a promising final preseason game, the potential is looking bright for the Lakers. Although they might not utilize James much throughout the regular season, his number might be called unexpectedly. Nonetheless, Los Angeles could have another potential key piece to their roster amidst the 18th NBA championship.

The Lakers will open the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in probably the rookie's debut.