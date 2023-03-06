Anthony Davis had NBA Twitter buzzing after his majestic performance on Sunday night. The Los Angeles Lakers needed a win against the defending champs Golden State Warriors, and they had to do it amid LeBron James’ injury layoff. AD clearly got the memo and he stepped up to the plate when it mattered the most.

Davis finished with a game-high 39 points on a highly-efficient 14-of-25 shooting. He also added eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action as AD led the Lakers to an important victory against the Warriors.

The mean streets of Twitter loved Davis’ performance on Sunday, and it resulted in more than a few epic meme reactions from Lakers fans:

Anthony Davis since Lebron got hurt pic.twitter.com/1BecgGTuUw — Rah☔️ (@DontHateRah) March 5, 2023

Anthony Davis to the warriors tonight pic.twitter.com/c04DQ16Fcl — AD FANATIC (@tywow28) March 5, 2023

Anthony Davis against the Warriors front court pic.twitter.com/wDZqVBCtS8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 5, 2023

Anthony Davis in the 1st quarter 🔥 15 points

5-of-7 FG

5-of-7 FT#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/tPMaqz2EkM — LakeShow (@LakeShowCP) March 5, 2023

ANTHONY DAVIS 〰️ • 39 PTS

• 8 REB

• 6 PA

• 2 BLK LA WIIINNNN 🟡🟣🟡🟣🟡🟣 pic.twitter.com/j1vflEpGgh — Lakers World France 🇨🇵 (@Lakers_World_Fr) March 5, 2023

Anthony Davis

39 points

8 rebounds

6 assist

2 blks 56 % FG

10/13 FT Win #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/B6InFOsD7o — DreLakerNation2408 (@EarlyDreDay) March 5, 2023

There are a lot of Shaq references out there, and you have to say that it’s warranted. Apart from Sunday’s masterclass, Anthony Davis has been on an absolute tear since LeBron went down. In three appearances without James in the lineup, AD has put up averages of 33.8 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Sunday was just their second win in four games since LeBron sustained his injury — in spite of Davis’ heroics. It’s a tight race in the West at the moment, and every win counts for LA. This is exactly why Sunday’s victory over the fifth-seeded Warriors was a big one for them.

At this point, the Lakers are now just half a game behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who currently occupy the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference. It’s the Memphis Grizzlies up next for Anthony Davis and Co. on Tuesday night.