Just when we thought the Los Angeles Lakers were done, they pulled off one final trade right before the deadline. This came in the form of 7-foot big man Mo Bamba, who will now be making his way to LA. Mo spent the first five years of his career with the Orlando Magic, and it is clear that he has a lot of fond memories during his time with the team.

Bamba took to Twitter on Thursday to share a heartfelt letter he wrote for Magic fans. Mo has nothing but love for Orlando fans and his former teammates now that he’s headed to green pastures:

“Dear Orlando,” Bamba started. “Thank you. I hadn’t lived in one spot for this long since elementary school, so thank you for giving me a welcoming place that I’ll always consider home. I appreciate your belief in me from day 1 and look forward to seeing the guys again. I’ll always root for them as long as they’re not playing The Lakers! See y’all soon…”

To my Magic teammates, coaches, support staff and the fans…thank you all pic.twitter.com/hNO7AepX0L — Mo Bamba (@TheRealMoBamba) February 10, 2023

Mo Bamba was part of a four-team trade that involved the Lakers, the Magic, the Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Bamba made his way to LA along with Davon Reed and a second-round pick. In exchange, the Magic received Patrick Beverley, a future second-round pick, as well as cash considerations. Now-former Lakers big man Thomas Bryant is on his way to the Nuggets, who in turn have sent Bones Hyland to the Clippers.

In five seasons in Orlando, Mo Bamba holds career averages of 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.