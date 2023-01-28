NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news on Saturday: Myles Turner has put pen to paper on a massive two-year extension with the Indiana Pacers worth a whopping $60 million. This now puts all the trade rumors surrounding the 26-year-old to bed as he now commits his (mid-term) future to the Pacers. This also means that the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be getting their hands on Turner — a fact that NBA Twitter had to savagely remind LeBron James and Co. of.

The Lakers were one of the teams that were heavily linked to a potential trade deal for Myles Turner. However, this latest development has eviscerated their chances of bringing the sought-after big man to Hollywood. The mean streets of Twitter just had to rub it in:

I know Laker fans are absolutely sick right now! They been talking about trading for bro for the past 45 years. 😫 — Ramaj Eroc (@RamajEroc) January 28, 2023

Welp! No trade to help the Lakers 😂😂😂 — Van (@vanman_1000) January 28, 2023

So no trade to the Lakers? I swear that’s been rumoured since Magic Johnson played for them. — Blair Farthing (@CTVBlair) January 28, 2023

The Lakers can pretty much kiss their Myles Turner dream goodbye — and NBA Twitter knows it. To be fair, LA did score a big win recently after the Rui Hachimura trade with the Washington Wizards. He’s no Myles Turner, but it’s hard to deny that this was a significant move for the Lakers and their dwindling title aspirations this season.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are sending a strong message with their decision to splash the cash on Turner here. $60 million is no joke and it is a clear indication of how serious the organization is about building a contender around this current Tyrese Haliburton-led group. Indiana is currently 24-27 and ninth in the East, and it seems like they’re primed for a playoff push come March/April.