Although the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James to commit to the team for two more years, the clock is ticking for LA. With James on the roster until he's at least 41, the Lakers will be the last team he plays for. Everyone knows that LeBron won't ride off quietly into the sunset and will expect to be in the championship conversation until he finally hangs it up.

The problem is that the Lakers aren't built to be a team that matches James' expectations. After striking out in NBA free agency on Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan, Gary Trent Jr. and others, Los Angeles is more or less running back the same significant pieces from last season.

Sure, a new high-impact rookie in Dalton Knecht and possibly James' son Bronny James could make a difference for the Lakers. However, with the rest of the Western Conference improving, things can only go so far for Los Angeles. In fact, according to a report, pessimism surrounds the Lakers heading into the 2024-25 season, which could spell disaster for Los Angeles before next year begins.

“What’s clear from Las Vegas, however, is that many in NBA circles believe the Lakers must upgrade their roster to have a chance at a deep playoff run,” shared The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“In polling more than a dozen front-office executives, coaches, scouts and agents attending the NBA Summer League, most pegged the Lakers as a likely Play-In team, with seeds ranging from fifth to 10th in the West. None view the team’s current version as capable of winning a championship. Several noted a lack of two-way wings and the hole at backup center behind Davis as reasons for pessimism.”

Is it time to panic about the Lakers?

Last season, Los Angeles barely avoided the Play-In tournament, but the Denver Nuggets still eliminated them in five games in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. If they were to have instead to battle through the Play-In tournament, only to face the Western Conference's very best in the first round, next season could end the same way.

The best way to do that is to find ways to shed salary to create wiggle room to sign any remaining free agents on the market. Thankfully, with James committing to two more seasons with the Lakers, they know they have his trust in building a contender around him. However, re-acquiring James is a double-edged sword, and Los Angeles is pressured to deliver on what their superstar forward wants.

Unfortunately, the Lakers must do whatever it takes to ensure they don't end up where the NBA expects them to be next season.