LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.

In LeBron James’ most recent Instagram story (@kingjames), he posted a photo with his head completely shaven, making fun of his age and often-memed hairline in the process by adding the caption: “👴🏿🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

LeBron finally gave up on his hairline…NOT 😅 WYD when he pulls up to your local rec center for pickup? pic.twitter.com/wwRkdKxsg5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 20, 2022

LeBron James’ hair struggles has been poked fun of countless of times, even by his peers and former teammates, and sometimes, you could just understand why. He’s appeared to be in denial over his receding hairline, which has dated back to as early as his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mid to late 2000s, where noticeable “devil horns” have popped along his hairline, a telltale sign of hair recession.

With the Miami Heat, fans could tell that LeBron was pushing his headband way over his forehead to mask his thinning crown. Still, LeBron refused to go completely bald, and it got so bad during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers that it appeared as if his head only had patches of hair glued on top of it. Then in 2018, his first year in purple and gold, LeBron’s hair had magically recovered… until it fell off in the middle of a game.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time LeBron James has had his hair shaved completely, having done so in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)

Will LeBron James be able to match Michael Jordan’s six-ring tally by going fully bald? Only time will tell, especially with the Lakers roster still in flux. Nevertheless, it’s difficult not to be amazed by LeBron’s self-awareness, and it’s this kind of humor that will endear him to even his worst detractors.