The Indiana Pacers delivered one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2025 NBA playoffs in Game 6 of the Finals, courtesy of veteran forward James Johnson. With under a minute remaining and a 21-point lead, Johnson escalated the drama with a sudden shove that led to a swift ejection and an instant viral moment. The contact, aimed at Thunder rookie Dillon Jones, ignited a wave of stunned reactions and animated energy from the crowd.

The incident quickly gained traction online. Tony East of Forbes initially misidentified the player involved before promptly correcting it in a follow-up post, clarifying that it was Dillon Jones, not Isaiah Joe, who took the hit.

“James Johnson ejected for a smack to the back of the head of Isaiah Je. He laughs on the bench as he's shown on the jumbotron and Obi Toppin encourages the fans to cheer. 57.3 to go, Pacers up 21.”

With the crowd roaring and the jumbotron replaying the moment on loop, Johnson made his exit with a grin. On X (formerly Twitter), the veteran forward followed it up with a cryptic but unmistakable emoji post.

🥊 — James Johnson (@JamesJohnsonIND) June 20, 2025

That single glove told fans everything they needed to know. This was calculated chaos. Some speculated it was a deliberate move to fire up the Pacers bench reaction and close out Game 6 with some theatrical flair.

Debates are already swirling over whether this was the quickest ejection in NBA history. Rasheed Wallace’s 1:25 mark is still the official record, but Johnson may have one-upped it with even less time on the clock. Regardless of the numbers, the Johnson ejection has taken on a life of its own online.

What really sent the moment into the stratosphere was the team’s response. The reaction of the Pacers bench, especially Obi Toppin hyping the crowd, was pure comedy gold. Meanwhile, the veteran sat back, smiled, and watched his highlight play out for the fans. It was a moment that perfectly captured the Pacers’ identity, one that is bold, energetic, and unapologetically entertaining in nature.

Off the court, Johnson has built a reputation for gritty leadership and unshakable swagger. From his bold fashion choices to his readiness to mix it up when needed, he commands respect in the locker room. The incident with Jones only added another memorable chapter to his legacy as a no-nonsense enforcer who sets the tone on the floor.

For a team like the Pacers who thrive on energy and emotion, this wasn’t just an ejection—it was a statement. Whether or not it gives Indiana momentum for the next game, it certainly gave fans something to remember.