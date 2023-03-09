Pau Gasol shared his love and appreciation for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fanbase after the team honored him on Tuesday with his jersey retirement ceremony.

Gasol couldn’t help but look back at the emotional moment one day after it happened, taking it to Twitter to thank the team and the fans and share how incredible it is to be given such honor. The Lakers retired Gasol’s jersey no. 16 in a ceremony at halftime of their game with the Memphis Grizzlies–which is just fitting since the Spain international started his career with the said franchise.

“Still processing it all. What a wonderful night. I’ll never forget it. Thank you all so much for all the love!!” Gasol wrote.

The Lakers raised Pau Gasol’s jersey alongside Kobe Bryant’s no. 24, a moment that sent the NBA legend into tears since he’s good friends with the Black Mamba. Gasol talked a lot about Bryant in the buildup to the event and during his speech, so it was definitely special for him to see his jersey alongside his brother.

LA also played a pre-recorded message from Kobe for Pau during the event, during which the late LA star predicted that his former teammate would have his jersey retired alongside his.

“I don’t win those championships without Pau. We know that, everybody knows that,” Bryant shared in the message.

It was definitely a beautiful celebration, and one that Gasol and Lakers fans won’t forget any time soon.