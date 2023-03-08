Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant may be gone from this world, but he had one final message for his brother and good friend Pau Gasol.

In a pre-recorded message that was never seen before, Bryant predicted that Gasol’s jersey number would be retired next to his number. Kobe also shared how he wouldn’t have won all those championships with Gasol without his trusty partner and big man.

“I don’t win those championships without Pau. We know that, everybody knows that,” Bryant said in the message.

Kobe Bryant with a prerecord never before seen message for his teammate and friend Pau Gasol. #Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/JsU2Rrzl90 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 8, 2023

It was definitely an emotional moment for Pau Gasol and the Lakers, especially since the NBA icon has been talking a lot about Bryant in the buildup to the event. Prior to the jersey retirement ceremony, the Spain international shared why there is a “sense of loss” and sadness on the day.

Sure enough, Gasol is proud and honored to see his jersey get retired, which validates his impact on the franchise and on the game of basketball. But on the other end, there’s a bittersweet feeling to see his number beside Kobe’s no. 8 and 24 knowing that Bryant is gone and wouldn’t be able to see it.

“I miss him a lot,” Gasol said before the event. “I miss him a lot. There’s nothing I can do about it, but to love his family. That’s how I deal with it.”

As Bryant said it, though, Gasol definitely deserves to get that honor. And while he’s unable to witness the momentous occasion, it’s clear that he’s really proud of his teammate.