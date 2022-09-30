It’s been a whole year since Kendrick Nunn signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, yet he still hasn’t played a single minute for his team. This is all about to change this coming season, though, and at this point, it seems like it’s time to get excited for the arrival of K-Nunn.

After Friday’s practice session, new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham had nothing but high praise for Nunn. The first-year shot-caller revealed that the 6-foot-2 point guard has been running with the starting unit along with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in practice, and that more importantly, he’s been quite a revelation thus far (h/t Spectrum SportsNet on Twitter):

“Phenomenal,” Ham said. “He had a really, really good day today. He’s been great. Shooting the ball well, making the right reads, defending. Really had a good defensive day as well as an offensive day today. So, he’s going really, really well.”

Darvin Ham isn’t set on a starting five but reveals who’s been playing with the starters in practice. pic.twitter.com/oOjFO7ULXx — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 30, 2022

Injuries have been a major hurdle for Nunn, who was dealing with a major knee issue throughout last season. Even during the summer, there was some doubt as to the health of his knee. Right now, however, it appears as though he’s cleared every hurdle thus far.

Nunn isn’t exactly a star, but he could be a major factor for the Lakers this coming season. He can be considered a new signing given how he sat out the entirety of the 2021-22 campaign. At this point, it might finally be time to get excited about Kendrick Nunn’s revenge season.