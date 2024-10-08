As Los Angeles Lakers father-son duo LeBron and Bronny James played their first game together, their agent, Rich Paul spoke with ESPN about James's decision to go to the NBA.

“Nobody pressured Bronny to go pro,” Paul said. “Bronny had a choice to stay at USC, he had a choice to transfer somewhere else or he had a choice to go pro.”

Although Bronny didn't have the best season at USC, he endured more than just about anybody his age. Bronny suffered cardiac arrest before the season tipped off. He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game during his lone season with the Trojans. Questions circulated about where he would fall in the draft. Luckily, Paul knew that James was intent on declaring for the draft but also knew the repercussions.

“To me, we should be looking at this kid and saying, man, that's admirable,” Paul said, “but because you're judging him with one eye on him and one eye on his dad and how you feel about his dad, good, bad or indifferent, you critique him at a different level.”

How did Bronny James, and Rich Paul handle the Lakers?

The Lakers rookie had his mind set on making the league. He didn't care where he was drafted, just as long as he was able to crack an NBA roster. Paul asked Bronny multiple times if this was the decision he wanted and that's what it was.

“Bronny is serious,” Paul said. “This isn't a f**ing game for him. He wants to play in the NBA, and he wants to play well within his role.”

Even with the criticism and people accusing the Lakers of nepotism if they drafted Bronny, Paul knew the public could see Bronny's character if the situation was handled appropriately.

“It's all about the way it's handled,” he said, a smile spreading across his face. “If it's handled the right way … beautiful.” “If anyone can handle it, it's him,” Paul said. “I told Bronny, it's admirable to me that you're choosing to even go through this process. You don't have to put yourself through this.”

Luckily for Bronny, he was drafted 55th overall by the Lakers. As Bronny and his father share the court, the former USC guard's journey is anything short of usual. While he'll deal with the spotlight, it'll be interesting to see how Bronny deals with the increased exposure. However, Paul said over and over that Bronny can handle the pressure and that'll be the question heading into the regular season.