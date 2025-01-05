The Los Angeles Lakers saw LeBron James reach 40 years of age with the franchise, meaning the star has played in three different decades and in his teens, 20's, 30's, and 40's. One of the many players James has seen throughout his career is Richard Hamilton, who also went by Rip Hamilton throughout his career.

Even though he's been retired for over a decade, Hamilton has an appreciation for what he's seen out of James all these years.

Rip Hamilton gets real on LeBron James

Rip Hamilton and LeBron James faced off against one another 51 times across 10 seasons, including 19 times in the postseason. James played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat while Hamilton played with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

LeBron James finished with a 30-21 record against Hamilton, who came into the NBA four seasons before James did in 1999. James, however, is still playing at an extremely high level 11 years after Hamilton has already retired, putting his longevity into perspective.

Hamilton recently spoke with ClutchPoints at the NBA Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the former three-time NBA All-Star his astonishment of the Lakers star.

“I'm super amazed with what LeBron has done,” Rip Hamilton told ClutchPoints of LeBron James in an exclusive interview. “I mean, he's superhuman. I don't think we're ever gonna see something like this again. For him to be able to play at that age, the amount of games he has played, going to the NBA Finals as many times as he has, playing USA Basketball, and it still doesn't seem like he's slowing down, has been absolutely amazing.

“I tip my hat off every time I watch this guy play, because he's able to perform as a top five player in our league each and every night.”

Hamilton retired after the 2012-13 season, wrapping up his 14-year career averaging 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists across 1,051 career games (921 regular season and 130 postseason).

The former 2004 NBA Champion with the Pistons told ClutchPoints he's mostly used retired life to spend time with his family.

“It's been good, man,” Hamilton added. “For me, like I've just been more dad than anything else. Like I had a funny conversation with my kids the other day. I said, ‘man, I remember when I used to be everybody's superhero. Now I'm just the guy that sits on the couch.' That's how they look at me. But it's been pretty cool to be around them, to be dad, to be coach, a little bit of everything with them, maybe their Uber driver. So it's been pretty cool.”

LeBron James, who is in his 22nd season in the NBA, has admitted he doesn't have much time left in the NBA and that most of his best years are certainly behind him.

“I think that’s the plan. I would love for it to end here,” the Lakers' said. “I came here to finish the last stage of my career and to finish it off here. Hopefully I don’t have to go nowhere before my career is over.

“It won't be because I can't play this game at a high level. If I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level for another five to seven years if I wanted to.”

In his 22nd season, LeBron James is averaging 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists for the Lakers on 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from three.