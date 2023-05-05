Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a tough Game 2 loss at the hands of the Golden State Warriors by a score of 127-100. The second half is where the Warriors dominated, and it led to one of the worst losses of the 2023 NBA Playoffs for the Lakers. However, one bright spot did continue, as Rui Hachimura continues to show he is a star in the making for the Lakers.

Rui Hachimura by the numbers this postseason while coming off the bench🤯 – 56% 3PT (Shot 32% in the regular season)

– Lakers bench has a total of 244 points

Rui: 114 PTS | Others: 130 PTS

– Most 20-point games by a bench player

this postseason (3) pic.twitter.com/8JkQqO598t — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

His 24% increase in 3-point shooting is staggering, although not as much as his scoring totals compared to the rest of the Lakers bench. He is almost outscoring the entire Lakers bench by himself, with a total of 114 points compared to the other bench players’ 130. Not to mention, his three 20 point games are the most by a bench player in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Albeit another stellar performance from Hachimura in Game 2, it was not nearly enough to help the Lakers take a 2-0 lead in the series. The second round matchup now flips to Los Angeles, where the Lakers will look to capitalize on home-court advantage over the next two contests.

The last time Los Angeles was at home this postseason, they dominated the Memphis Grizzlies to close out their first round series. They will hope to mimic that performance to take a 2-1 lead in Game 3 and be on the brink of capturing the all-elusive 3-1 lead. If they are able to take both games at home, the Lakers chances of advancing into the Western Conference Finals will skyrocket.

For now, the Lakers and Warriors will have to wait until Saturday to square off again in this series. Come Game 3, Rui Hachimura will try to maintain his scorching hot postseason.